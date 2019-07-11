Ex-Patriots DT Richard Seymour Finishes 131st at 2019 World Series of Poker

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Former New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Richard Seymour finished 131st in the main event of the 2019 World Series of Poker.

According to the World Series of Poker's official site, 8,569 players entered the event. Seymour earned $59,295 as a result of his performance.

"As a competitor, you always want to still be in it," Seymour said in an interview with Poker Central's Remko Rinkema. "You just have to try and go out and make the best decisions possible and today I had a day where I had to fold a lot of hands. I was in some pretty sick spots, I'm happy with my decisions and that's all you can do in this game. You let the cards fall where they may and it just didn't go my way."

The 39-year-old spent 12 seasons in the NFL and retired in 2013.

According to Cardplayer, Seymour made his competitive poker debut in July 2014 and has entered 19 tournaments since then. He has earned $634,743 through his second career and his biggest payout ($376,360) came in the 2018 PokerStars Caribbean Adventure $25,000 no-limit hold'em event.

Seymour's profit from his poker exploits are a drop in the bucket compared to what he made from his time in the NFL. He brought in a little over $89.5 million, per Spotrac.

The seven-time Pro Bowler certainly knows how to flex on the competition. Yahoo Sports' Dan Agnew noted Seymour will occasionally place one of his three Super Bowl rings on top of his chip stack.