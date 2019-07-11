Astros' Jake Marisnick Suspended 2 Games for Collision with Jonathan Lucroy

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick has been disciplined by Major League Baseball for his collision with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy during Sunday's game.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Marisnick has received a two-game suspension for the incident. He is eligible to appeal the decision.

The play occurred during the eighth inning of Houston's 11-10 win at Minute Maid Park. Marisnick tagged up from third base, and his head made direct contact with Lucroy when he attempted to dive into home plate.

After the game, Angels manager Brad Ausmus called for MLB to look into suspending Marisnick.

"It certainly didn't look like a clean play," Ausmus told reporters. "I don't know what actually happened. It looked like Marisnick took a step to the left and bowled into him with his arm up. The call was right. Major League Baseball should probably take a look at it and consider some type of suspension, quite frankly."

Lucroy remained down on the ground when the Angels medical staff came out to evaluate him. The two-time All-Star was taken off the field on a cart.

The Angels announced Monday that Lucroy suffered a concussion and broken nose as a result of the collision. He will also see an ear, nose and throat doctor when his swelling goes down.