Manchester United Trolled as Liverpool Banner Flies over Perth Training Session

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Paul Pogba of Manchester United and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool look on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on February 24, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool has kicked off early in 2019-20 pre-season, as the Red Devils were trolled during a training session in Perth, Australia, when a banner reminding them of the Reds' European success flew over the pitch. 

James Ducker of the Telegraph shared this photo of the banner, adding 12,000 fans watched on as it flew over:

The Manchester Evening News shared another shot of the banner, which read "Liverpool FC - 6x European champions":

One fan shared video of the plane flying past:

The Reds added their sixth European title last season, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Here are the highlights from that match:

The Reds also finished in second place in the Premier League, just a single point behind champions Manchester City and miles ahead of United. The Red Devils took home sixth place, 31 points behind their rivals.

United are in Australia to prepare for two matches, with the first coming against local side Perth Glory on Saturday. They'll then face Leeds United on Wednesday before traveling to Singapore and China to continue their pre-season.

