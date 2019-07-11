DeMarcus Cousins Had 'Multiple Conversations' with Anthony Davis About Reunion

Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins reuniting as teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers has apparently been a long time coming.

According to The Athletic's Bill Oram, Cousins told reporters on a conference call Wednesday that he, Davis and Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo "had multiple conversations" about reuniting.

"He and AD had frequently discussed playing together again and that they didn't want it to end the first time," Oram added.

Cousins, Davis and Rondo played together with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2017-18 season, and the two big men also spent time together on the Pelicans in 2016-17.

