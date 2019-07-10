Ex-NFL DT Albert Haynesworth Diagnosed with Kidney Failure, Asks for Donor

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth watches from the sideline in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)
Frederick Breedon/Associated Press

Albert Haynesworth, who played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Tennessee Titans, Washington, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, revealed on his Instagram page that he was diagnosed with kidney failure.

He posted a picture of himself at the hospital with a message that said he is "in dire need of a kidney" after his failed Sunday. He said he has had kidney disease "for a few years now" and asked "for someone to generously donate a kidney."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

