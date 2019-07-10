Ex-NFL DT Albert Haynesworth Diagnosed with Kidney Failure, Asks for Donor

Frederick Breedon/Associated Press

Albert Haynesworth, who played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Tennessee Titans, Washington, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, revealed on his Instagram page that he was diagnosed with kidney failure.

He posted a picture of himself at the hospital with a message that said he is "in dire need of a kidney" after his failed Sunday. He said he has had kidney disease "for a few years now" and asked "for someone to generously donate a kidney."

