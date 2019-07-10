NFL Supplemental Draft 2019: Final Results and Twitter Reaction

Young Kwak/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft produced just one draft pick on Wednesday with safety Jalen Thompson going to the Arizona Cardinals.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals selected the former Washington State star in the fifth round.

There were a total of five players eligible to be selected, with Thompson cited as the most-likely to find a home in the NFL. The former Cougars star declared for the supplemental draft in June after being ruled ineligible for 2019 due to an NCAA rules violation.

Wide receiver Marcus Simms (West Virginia), linebacker Shyheim Cullen (Syracuse), tight end Devonaire Clarington (Northland Community College) and defensive back Bryant Perry (Saint Francis) were the other draft-eligible players who will now become free agents.

Per Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com, Thompson measured in at 5'10" and 186 pounds during his workout in front of 26 NFL teams on Monday. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds, had a 10.4" broad jump and a 33.5" vertical jump.

Following the workout, B/R's Matt Miller noted on Twitter he believes Thompson's best position at the next level will likely be as a slot cornerback:

Per Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner, Thompson had a second-round grade going into his senior season at Washington State:

The Athletic's Dane Brugler listed former Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin as Thompson's NFL comparison and had projected him as a third- or fourth-round draft pick:

"To play safety in the NFL, there are three requisite traits: reliable tackler, athletic range and instincts. Thompson isn't elite in any of those three areas, but he isn't deficient either. While he needs to clean up his finishing skills, he is a more-than-willing tackler with the toughness required for the position. He has the athletic skill to chase down plays or stay attached in man coverage. And he displays the natural instincts to sniff out plays vs. both the pass and the run."

By selecting Thompson in the supplemental draft, the Cardinals have to forfeit a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The addition of Thompson is a good low-risk move for an Arizona team that needs high-ceiling talent to turn things around after a 3-13 record in 2018. He had the potential to be a Day 2 pick in next year's standard draft, so giving up a late-round pick now doesn't hurt the franchise.

If Thompson ends up hitting, the Cardinals will have a reliable starter in the secondary on a bargain contract for the foreseeable future.