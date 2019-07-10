Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Heat Prefer Not to Move Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 10, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook gestures after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Rob Ferguson)
Rob Ferguson/Associated Press

If the Miami Heat have their way, an ideal scenario would be acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder without giving up two of their most promising young players. 

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat would "prefer not to include" Tyler Herro or Bam Adebayo in any trade with the Thunder involving Westbrook. 

Jackson did note both teams have been talking about potential combinations to facilitate a deal, but it's "questionable" if the Thunder would simply be willing to take back Heat players whom Miami doesn't have long-term plans for. 

                                             

