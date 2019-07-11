NBA Teams Blowing It in Free Agency

1 of 5

Milwaukee Bucks

It was never going to be easy for the Bucks to fit everyone into the budget, but letting go of Malcolm Brogdon, a restricted free agent, could be a decision they regret. He defends multiple positions, shot 50/40/90 this past season and had moments in the Eastern Conference Finals when he was Milwaukee's second-best player.

The Bucks could've taken a big tax hit to keep him, but that's often a price paid to contend. They can only hope his absence isn't too noticeable between now and when Giannis Antetokounmpo hits the open market in 2021.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings deserve mild props for not being content with their mini-breakout (39 wins, their most in over a decade) and showing a willingness to spend while so many of their key contributors are on rookie contracts. But was this really the best way to stretch the budget?

Technically, big, defensive-minded combo forwards topped their wish list, so Harrison Barnes and Trevor Ariza sort of fit the bill. But four years, $85 million is awfully rich for Barnes, and two years, $25 million is by no means a discount on Ariza. Both have career player efficiency ratings of 13.3; league average is 15.0. Maybe $110 million doesn't stretch as far as it used to?

Toronto Raptors

We don't mean to kick the Drakes while they're down, and their mention comes about by no fault of their own. But when a championship team loses its best player and starting shooting guard in the same summer, that qualifies as some degree of failure, right? Cheap fliers on Stanley Johnson and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson could pay off, but you wonder if demolition is evident for the senior members of this core.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards didn't have the flexibility to truly blow it this summer, but man, this team is depressing. Can someone free Bradley Beal already?

The departures of Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis mean the Wizards have only a protected future second-rounder to show for the Otto Porter Jr. trade. Ariza's exit means Washington has nothing left from the Kelly Oubre Jr. deal. The Wizards couldn't keep restricted free agent Tomas Satoransky (at least Thomas Bryant stayed!), but they did find room for Isaiah Thomas, Ish Smith and C.J. Miles.