Carlos Hyde, Travis Homer Fantasy Outlook After Chris Carson Injury

The Seattle Seahawks' backfield workload could receive a shake-up after running back Chris Carson suffered a mid-foot sprain during Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported he is considered week-to-week.

Let's analyze how his potential absence could impact the fantasy football value of the Hawks' other top rushing options.

Carlos Hyde

Carlos Hyde signed with the Seahawks in May after spending most of last year starting for the Houston Texans. He's not the most exciting fantasy option because of his limited to big-play ability, but he could still receive enough volume to make an impact.

He's not a major contributor in the passing game, however, so his biggest impact will come in standard formats. Fantasy owners in PPR leagues should know he probably won't be more than a flex option.

That he saw a team-high 15 carries and scored against the Cardinals as the primary back with Carson sidelined means he's worth an add across the fantasy spectrum and should even garner starting consideration.

Travis Homer

The presence of Hyde is all that is standing in the way of Travis Homer and fantasy relevancy, but it is a big hurdle.

After all, Hyde saw 15 carries to Homer's three on Sunday, and the latter had just 18 carries all season in 2019. He has 18 this year but has not been a factor in the aerial attack with a mere three catches for seven yards.

Even with Carson sidelined, Homer should not be in a starting role for fantasy players. He is at least worth an add for those with a bench spot to spare, but that is his ceiling as long as Hyde is healthy in an offense that also relies on the quarterback to do some of the running.

DeeJay Dallas

Seattle selected Dallas in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of the University of Miami. He recorded 833 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in 10 games for the Hurricanes during his final college season in 2019.

He could carve out a role in the backfield rotation if Carson is out for a while, and that alone makes a waiver claim worthwhile. Hyde not being a factor in the passing game gives him a path to a dual-threat niche, and he had two catches against the Cardinals.

He won't be worth starting right away, but if his involvement increases, he'll then enter the fantasy conversation more prominently.