MLB Superstar Power Rankings: How All 30 Teams' Top Stars Stack Up at Midseason

1 of 12

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

30. Miguel Cabrera, DH/1B, Detroit Tigers

WAR Average: 0.4

With respect to Matthew Boyd, Shane Greene and Nicholas Castellanos, two-time American League MVP and 11-time All-Star Miguel Cabrera still looms as the Detroit Tigers' resident superstar.

Alas, he no longer looms as an elite hitter. There's nothing wrong with his .304 average, but his five homers and fallen slugging percentage tell the truth about what's become of his power. Without his name, he'd be just another guy.

29. Sandy Alcantara, RHP, Miami Marlins

WAR Average: 1.0

The Miami Marlins had to be represented by somebody at the All-Star Game, and Sandy Alcantara earned the honor by way of a 3.82 ERA over 17 starts. He may only be beginning his stardom, as someone who sports a 95.8 mph average fastball can certainly be better.

Then again, maybe that won't happen if he can't achieve a strikeout rate more befitting of his stuff. If so, the 2019 All-Star break may prove to be the peak of his stardom.

28. John Means, LHP, Baltimore Orioles

WAR Average: 2.7

There was a case for Trey Mancini, but John Means snagged the right to be the lone All-Star from a moribund Baltimore Orioles squad. And to his credit, his 2.50 ERA looks darn good to the naked eye.

But between his 91.9 mph fastball and below-average strikeout rate, Means doesn't have the profile of a budding ace. Much to the chagrin of Orioles fans, he was also denied a chance to grow his star power by being left on the bench in the All-Star Game.

27. Daniel Vogelbach, DH/1B, Seattle Mariners

WAR Average: 1.8

Injuries to Felix Hernandez, Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger and the trade of Edwin Encarnacion opened the door for Daniel Vogelbach to be the Seattle Mariners' lone All-Star for 2019. Like that, he went from being a "Large Adult Son" cult favorite to a proper star.

Vogelbach earn his way to Cleveland and the Midsummer Classic, as his .881 OPS and 21 homers make him one of the AL's top hitters. He's been declining since an early peak, however, so his stardom is to be enjoyed while it lasts.

26. Whit Merrifield, INF/OF, Kansas City Royals

WAR Average: 2.4

Whit Merrifield first came out of nowhere to become an under-the-radar star in 2017, and he finally became a proper All-Star this year. He earned the distinction with an .850 OPS, 11 homers and 13 stolen bases.

Granted, as far as names go, his is still far from being of the household variety. But it isn't his fault. He'd almost certainly be a bigger star if he played in, say, New York or Boston instead of Kansas City.

25. Jose Abreu, 1B/DH, Chicago White Sox

WAR Average: 1.1

The Chicago White Sox have seen Lucas Giolito, Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada blossom into stars this year, but Jose Abreu is still an All-Star and his team's heart and soul. Judging from his 21 homers, he's also still a dangerous power hitter.

But after declining in 2018, Abreu's OBP has gone down yet again to a below-average .316. If not for his name recognition and a general lack of talent at first base across the American League, he likely wouldn't have been an All-Star for the third time this year.

24. Madison Bumgarner, LHP, San Francisco Giants

WAR Average: 1.2

Madison Bumgarner's reputation as a top-tier ace and a historic big-game pitcher are still backed up by his four All-Star selections and three World Series rings.

Nowadays, however, he's following two injury-marred seasons with a modest 4.03 ERA and a whole bunch of hard contact. He's still the top star on a largely old, broken-down San Francisco Giants roster, but that could change come the July 31 trade deadline if his club becomes a seller.

23. Blake Snell, LHP, Tampa Bay Rays

WAR Average: 1.4

Blake Snell's 4.70 ERA is nearly three runs higher than the 1.89 ERA that guided him to the American League Cy Young Award last season. He's also fresh off a five-start stretch in June wherein he coughed up 24 runs.

But don't shout "Fluke!" just yet. Snell has been largely outstanding on either side of that dismal run of starts, and his 63.5 overall contact percentage leads qualified hurlers. The dude isn't going to be one-and-done as an ace.

22. Marcus Stroman, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays

WAR Average: 2.2

We may ultimately remember the 2019 Home Run Derby as the moment Vladimir Guerrero Jr. officially arrived. He launched a million dingers (well, 91 to be exact), and his swagger while doing so was somewhere in the realm of "Maximus from Gladiator."

But lest anyone forget, it was Marcus Stroman who was the Toronto Blue Jays' lone All-Star this year. He's no slouch as a showman or a pitcher, as he has a 3.18 ERA through 18 starts. The only question—which seems to be even on his mind—is how much longer he'll remain a Blue Jay.

21. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals

WAR Average: 1.1

Paul Goldschmidt averaged a .947 OPS and 30 homers per year for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2013 to 2018. He was an All-Star each season, not to mention a Gold Glover three times and a Silver Slugger four times.

In 2019, however, the St. Louis Cardinals have gotten just a .769 OPS and 16 homers out of him. One bad half-season doesn't entirely dismantle his star power, but there's a conspicuous dent in it.