Knicks Rumors: Amar'e Stoudemire Won't Be Signed by NY After Private Workout

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 10, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - JULY 06: Amar'e Stoudemire #1 of Tri-State drives the ball against Andre Emmett #2 of 3’s Company during week three of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on July 06, 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Andy Lyons/BIG3/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Six-time NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire is looking to return to the Association after his 14-year career ended in 2015, but any potential comeback won't be with the New York Knicks.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, New York won't make an offer to the ex-power forward after the five-time All-NBA team member held a workout for 15 NBA teams in Las Vegas on Monday.

As Berman noted, the Knicks wouldn't have much room for Stoudemire after adding power forwards Julius Randle, Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson in free agency.

The 6'10" Stoudemire averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds during his NBA tenure.

    

