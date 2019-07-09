Adam Silver: NBA Will Revisit Free-Agency Deadlines Next Season

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

The NBA rules state teams aren't allowed to speak with players until the start of free agency, but commissioner Adam Silver isn't happy with the way teams have been clearly breaking this policy.

"To certain extent, we always knew there was some leakage and some slippage around that (free agency) deadline," Silver said Tuesday, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. "We will revisit those deadlines."

He added there was always an "acceptable" level of discussion ahead of free agency but this summer's results could create a change, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

There could be rule changes or rule eliminations to the moratorium next year, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Teams were officially allowed to start signing players and make trades on July 6 of this year, following a moratorium that began on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

The rules imply this first week will feature players meeting with teams and negotiating final deals, but in reality, many contracts appear to have been negotiated before the start of free agency.

A significant amount of money was reportedly already committed to players in the first six hours of the moratorium:

Per AJ Neuharth-Keusch of USA Today, there was over $3 billion agreed to in the first day of free agency.

It's a huge leap of faith to believe all these deals were negotiated in a span of a few hours or sometimes minutes instead of weeks before June 30.

While it's difficult to police all conversations, those teams are all still tampering, and it creates a major disadvantage for anyone who follows the rules.