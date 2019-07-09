Leonardo Can't Promise Kylian Mbappe Will Sign Contract Extension at PSG

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo says he can't promise star striker Kylian Mbappe will sign a contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions.

The 20-year-old is under contract until 2022 and Leonardo was asked if he should sign an extension in an interview with Le Parisien (h/t Get French Football News).

"That is not a question," he said. "I never make promises. For two reasons: the first is that I am not the person who does everything at this club; the second, I do not want to pluck promises out of thin air, without being certain I can keep to them. The only thing that interests me is stuff that is concrete, that is today."

Mbappe has emerged as PSG's most important player since joining the club from Monaco in 2017. He was the top goalscorer in Ligue 1 last season and was only outscored by Lionel Messi in the race for the European Golden Shoe:

The France international hinted at a move away to pursue a "new project" in May when he picked up the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award, per the Independent's Jack Rathborn.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has since insisted that Mbappe will "200 per cent" be at PSG next season in an interview with France Football (h/t AS).

However, Mbappe has "no intention" of renewing his contract, and he could be sold next summer "for a huge fee or the year after for a lower fee," according to Jose Felix Diaz at Marca.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are planning on signing Mbappe in summer 2020, according to Marco Ruiz at AS. The club hope he will not sign a contract extension and will "hand in a transfer request," per the report.

Squawka Football highlighted why he is such an attractive proposition:

PSG will want to do all that they can to keep hold of Mbappe, particularly as Leonardo has stated the club are willing to sell Neymar if the right offer arrives in the summer window:

Mbappe is already considered to be one of the world's best players despite his young age but still has room to grow and take his game even further.

The striker will be vital to the club's ambition to win the UEFA Champions League and become a dominant force in Europe, but they may find it tough to keep hold of the striker if Real Madrid do come calling.