Niko Kovac Talks Up Ousmane Dembele Amid Barcelona Exit Rumours

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJuly 9, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 01: Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona reacts during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Barcelona and Liverpool at the Nou Camp on May 01, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has talked up Ousmane Dembele amid speculation the Frenchman could leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window. 

The Croatian praised Dembele and spoke about how the potential return of Neymar to Barcelona could affect the 22-year-old's future at the Camp Nou, according to Sport.

"Dembele is a great player. If Barca finally bring Neymar back from PSG, it could increase the possibility of reaching an agreement for Dembele."

Bayern are keen to bring in wide players this summer as winger Arjen Robben has retired following the expiration of his contract at the club, while 36-year-old Franck Ribery has been released.

Manchester City's Leroy Sane is also an option and Kovac would like to bring him to the Allianz Arena:

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said the club will renew their efforts to sign Sane now he has returned from holiday, although Manchester City want him to sign a new deal, according to Alex Young at the Evening Standard.

Manchester City want £90 million for Germany international Sane which may prove a problem for Bayern, per Darren Lewis at the Mirror.

Meanwhile, Dembele has returned to Barcelona training early:

The club's pre-season is not due to start until Sunday but Dembele is back "and continuing to recover from the injury" he picked up at against Celta Vigo in May, according to the club's official website.

Dembele missed the end of Barcelona's campaign after a second injury-interrupted season with the Spanish champions.

He scored 14 goals for the club in all competitions but missed some key fixtures including the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final defeat to Liverpool and the Copa del Rey final due to injury.

Barcelona are willing to sell Dembele, and Philippe Coutinho, this summer in order to fund a move for Neymar, according to Marca (h/t Sam McEvoy for MailOnline).

The Spanish champions are also ready to pay Antoine Griezman's €120 million release clause, according to Juan Manuel Diaz at Sport.

Barcelona may be forced to sell one of their attacking stars if they do bring in both Neymar and Griezmann, meaning Dembele could be considered surplus to requirements.

Dembele shone in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund prior to his move to Barcelona in August 2017 and already appears to have an admirer in Kovac as he seeks to strengthen their attack.

