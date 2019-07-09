Marcus Morris Reportedly Reconsidering Spurs Contract; Could Sign with Knicks

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2019

Boston Celtics' Marcus Morris during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Free-agent forward Marcus Morris is "reconsidering" the agreement he made with the San Antonio Spurs on a two-year, $20 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc J. Spears.

Wojnarowski reported the New York Knicks were working with Reggie Bullock's representatives to renegotiate his two-year, $21 million deal, which would then allow the Knicks to have more money to offer Morris, who's interested in a possible move to New York.

Newsday's Ian Begley reported the Knicks had targeted Morris earlier in free agency before he worked out his deal with the Spurs.

Jabari Young of The Athletic provided more on the situation:

        

