Wimbledon 2019 Women's Semifinal: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream Info

Seven-time champion Serena Williams will take on Czech Barbora Strycova on Thursday for a place in the women's final of Wimbledon 2019, while seventh seed Simona Halep faces Elina Svitolina in the second semi-final.

Williams put in a sluggish performance in her quarter-final win over fellow American Alison Riske and dropped the second set, but she still had enough quality to come through a stiff test to remain on course for a 24th Grand Slam victory.

The 37-year-old goes on to face Strycova after she ended home favourite Johanna Konta's hopes of victory at the All England Club in straight sets.

The highest seed left in the women's draw is Halep, who overcame a slow start to beat China's Zhang Shuai. Halep has never been past the semi-finals at Wimbledon and goes on to face Svitolina.

The Ukrainian secured her place in the last four with victory over Karolina Muchova. Her win means the 24-year-old is into the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Date: Thursday, July 11

Time: From 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET



TV Info: BBC One and BBC Two, ESPN

Live Stream: BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer, ESPN Player

Thursday Preview

Williams came into Wimbledon short of match practice but has spent plenty of time on the grass in the second week of the tournament.

The former world No. 1 overcame Riske on Tuesday in three sets and then returned to secure a place in the third round of the mixed doubles with partner Andy Murray by beating 14th seeds Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo.

There is no doubt that Williams is growing into the tournament, and she will not lack for confidence against Strycova given her 100 per cent record against the Czech:

Meanwhile, Strycova is into the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career after seeing off 19th seed Konta in the quarter-finals.

The 33-year-old also knocked out fourth seed Kiki Bertens in the third round and Elise Mertens in the round of 16, and could not hide her delight at making the last four:

Strycova will be hoping to pull off another shock on Thursday, but Williams has looked in fine form at the tournament and will be expected to reach her 11th final in SW19.

Halep will also be the favourite in her clash against Svitolina, and the match may just bring back some bad memories for the Ukrainian:

Seventh seed Halep spoke after her quarter-final win about how well she feels she is playing at Wimbledon, per Darren Walton of the Australian Associated Press (h/t Yahoo Sports).

She said: "I have energy, I feel fresh and confident and I am perhaps playing my best tennis on grass."

Svitolina has already knocked out seeds Maria Sakkari and Petra Martic on her way to the last four and has also made history at Wimbledon:

The eighth seed has the edge over Halep going into the game. She was won four of their seven meetings on the WTA Tour and has claimed victory in three of their last four clashes.

The 24-year-old will provide a stiff test for the former world No.1 in what should be a closely-matched semi-final on Centre Court.