Thomas Meunier Says 'I Want to Stay in Paris' Amid Arsenal Transfer Rumours

Thomas Meunier has said he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer amid speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.

Meunier joined the Ligue 1 side in 2016 and has been a dependable option for the French champions as either a right-back or a left-back.

Rumours have started to intensify about a possible move this summer, although the 27-year-old told France Football in an interview published on Tuesday that he doesn't want to leave the Parc des Princes (h/t Chloe Beresford of Goal).

"The club knows my intentions," the Belgium international said. "I want to stay in Paris. The executives know I am open to spending my fourth season here and to signing a new contract. It will be their decision—everything is in their hands."

In the same interview, Meunier discussed how much he enjoys living in Paris, saying the French capital is "just amazing." He has a contract with the club until 2020.

As Beresford noted, Arsenal and Everton have been linked with the defender, as were Manchester United before they completed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

For the Gunners, it wouldn't be a shock if a right-back was on the agenda. Stephan Lichtsteiner left the club at the end of last season, while Hector Bellerin missed much of the campaign because of a torn ACL suffered in January.

James Olley of the Evening Standard reported in June that the Spaniard will miss the start of the season.

Journalist Tom Marshall-Bailey thinks Ainsley Maitland-Niles is the man most likely to start the 2019-20 campaign at right-back for the Gunners, despite him being a natural midfielder:

Meunier would provide Arsenal with a solid alternative at full-back. The 27-year-old is energetic, uses the ball well and is able to operate as a wing-back too, something that would appeal to Gunners boss Unai Emery, who used a three-man defence often last season.

Per WhoScored, Meunier has impressive numbers in the final third for PSG too:

PSG may have been open to offers for Meunier at the start of the summer window, as he hasn't ever been able to cement his status as a guaranteed starter since arriving. However, after confirmation that Dani Alves will be on his way out of the Parc des Princes, Meunier is the best right-back at the club.

The Brazilian's exit coupled with Meunier's desire to remain in Paris makes it difficult to see a transfer happening in the coming weeks, meaning the Gunners may have to look elsewhere if they're to bolster their full-back options.