Snoop Dogg Backs USWNT in Equal Pay Dispute: 'Pay the Girls What They're Worth'

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Rapper Snoop Dogg has called for the U.S. women's national team to be paid as much as their male counterparts following their success at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The United States beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday's final, making it back-to-back world titles and four overall in their history.

On his Instagram account (h/t Josh Thomas of Goal), Snoop Dogg compared the fortunes of the women's side to the men's, who were beaten 1-0 by Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday, and said Jill Ellis' squad deserve more compensation for their success:

"What I want to talk about is that they [USWNT] only get $90,000 per player, but the men, if they win it, they get $500,000 per player.

"The sorry ass f--king men from the US men's soccer team may never win s--t, ain't ever win s--t, can't even get out the f--king first round. Man, pay them ladies, man. Pay the girls what they're worth.

"The women should be getting $500,000 per athlete. Snoop Dogg says so. Them girls have won four World Cups and only $90,000—man please."

The subject of equal pay has been prominent for some time, and before the World Cup quarter-final with France, U.S. sportswriter Grant Wahl waded into the debate.

The topic of payment in the women's game has been discussed throughout the World Cup. FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently said he wants to expand the number of teams and double the prize money on offer for winning the Women's World Cup to $60 million (£49 million).

Per Rob Harris of the Associated Press, even that amount would not put the purse for the tournament close to that of the men's game for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar:

Megan Rapinoe, who starred for the United States with six goals at the World Cup in France, said strides need to be made.

"Everyone is kind of asking what's next and what we want to come of all of this," she said, per ESPN FC's Graham Hays. "It's to stop having the conversation about equal pay and are we worth it and should we and the investment piece. What are we going to do about it?"

After the United States' success, fans in the stadium in Lyon, France, made their feelings on the matter known:

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said she thinks the team deserves equal pay regardless of their accomplishments:

Per Meg Kelly of the Washington Post, in March the USWNT sued the United States Soccer Federation, saying they received less pay and less support than the men's team despite the greater success they've enjoyed.

The USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in France and were unable to defend their Gold Cup title, as they lost 1-0 to Mexico in Sunday's final.