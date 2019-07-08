Jonathan Lucroy Suffered Broken Nose, Concussion in Jake Marisnick Collision

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy suffered a broken nose and concussion in Sunday's home plate collision with Houston Astros pinch runner Jake Marisnick, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

He will reportedly see an ear, nose and throat doctor after the All-Star break when the swelling has subsided.

Angels manager Brad Ausmus has called for MLB to consider suspending Marisnick, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.

"It certainly didn't look like a clean play," Ausmus said, per Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press. "I don't know what actually happened, but it looked like Marisnick took a step to the left and bowled into him with his arm up."

Rieken noted Marisnick said he attempted to slide headfirst to the inside corner of the plate.

"I watched the play again and it looks—he just drops right in front of me, and once I kind of made a decision, it was too late," he said. "It was a bad play and I hope he's OK."

Marisnick wasn't tagged but was called out on the play for colliding with Lucroy.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina sided with Lucroy, writing in an Instagram post that "MLB need to take action on this Bulls--t play."

On Sunday, Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli announced he won't play catcher again following his sixth concussion.

"That's enough," Cervelli said, per Dejan Kovacevic of DKPittsburghSports.com. "This time is different. I can't live like this."

This could put pressure on the league to add even more rules to make the game safer for the athletes.