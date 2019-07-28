John Ross, Tyler Boyd Fantasy Outlook After A.J. Green's Injury

Gary Landers/Associated Press

For the second year in a row and the fourth time in six years, the Cincinnati Bengals will have to play without star receiver A.J. Green after he suffered a left ankle injury during practice Saturday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Green's MRI revealed torn ligaments in his ankle that will keep him out for six to eight weeks.

Schefter added Green isn't expected to be ready for Cincinnati's regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8.

While losing Green for any amount of time is devastating for the offense considering his talent as a seven-time Pro Bowler, the Bengals at least know what to do without him based on his injury history.

The team also saw last season that Tyler Boyd can take over as a go-to option when needed.

Boyd led the Bengals with 76 catches and 1,028 receiving yards in 2018, including three 100-yard games. He also added seven touchdowns as he earned Andy Dalton's trust on the field.

The 24-year-old had a problem with consistency, especially when he began to get more attention from defenses, but he should still be a WR2 in fantasy lineups thanks to his heavy workload while Green is unavailable.

John Ross is also an intriguing option after totaling seven touchdowns last season. He was known as a deep threat out of college, but the coaching staff worked to get him the ball in other ways because of his potential impact.

With a new coaching staff, led by first-year head coach Zac Taylor, the young receiver has a chance to become even more involved in the offense and put up some big numbers. Ross is dealing with hamstring tightness, but the injury is only expected to keep him out for about a week.

It's too much of a risk to pencil him into your lineup just yet, but he is worth the pickup for fantasy teams if you have the roster room.