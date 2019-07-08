Zack Wheeler Trade Rumors: Mets 'Have Engaged' Red Sox in Talks

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The defending champions could have a new starting pitcher in their rotation before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the New York Mets "have engaged" the Boston Red Sox in trade discussions centered around pitcher Zack Wheeler. Sherman cautioned that the talks are "in the early stages" and pointed out the Red Sox are not the only squad New York has talked with regarding Wheeler.

New York struggled throughout the first half of the season and enters the All-Star break at 40-50 and 13.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. Sherman cited a club official who said the team looked at series against the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies before the break and a series against the Miami Marlins after as test cases for whether the Mets should sell.

They were just 2-3 against the Yankees and Phillies and are staring at an uphill battle to even climb into postseason contention.

If trading Wheeler—who can leave via free agency after this season anyway—to the Red Sox is part of their selling strategy, the Mets will at least be familiar with potential prospects in the deal. Vice president and assistant general manager for scouting and player development Allard Baird and vice president of player personnel Jared Banner were both members of Boston’s baseball operations team in the past.

Wheeler has been inconsistent this season with a 4.69 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 130 strikeouts in 19 starts, but he is just 29 years old and showed what he is capable of in 2018.

He finished last season with a career-best 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 179 strikeouts in 182.1 innings and was particularly impressive down the stretch with a 1.13 ERA in August and 2.86 ERA in September.

Adding that version of Wheeler to a rotation alongside Chris Sale and David Price would give the Red Sox talented depth as they look to make up the nine games separating them from the New York Yankees in the American League East.