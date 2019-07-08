Warriors Sign Former 1st-Round Pick Alec Burks to 1-Year Contract

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors signed former Utah Jazz guard Alec Burks to a one-year deal on Monday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Royce Young of ESPN reported on July 1 that Burks had agreed to join the Oklahoma City Thunder, though free agents were not permitted to officially sign contracts until the free-agent moratorium concluded on July 6.

"Alec was extremely appreciative about how the Thunder handled the situation and he’s looking forward to his new opportunity," agent JR Hensley told Charania.

Charania noted the Thunder allowed both Burks and Mike Muscala to re-evaluate their options following the Paul George trade over the weekend. While Muscala opted to stay committed to his deal, Burks decided to sign elsewhere.

Taken 12th overall in 2011, Burks spent the first seven-plus years of his career in Utah before splitting time with three teams last season. He was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 29 and wound up finishing the season with the Sacramento Kings following a trade deadline deal.

Burks had another solid season despite the changes in scenery. He averaged 8.8 points per game while shooting 36.3 percent from three-point range, the third-best total of his eight-year career.

The 27-year-old shooting guard joins a new-look Golden State squad. The Warriors have lost two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant, 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala and four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, among others, since the start of free agency.

Also of note, five-time All-Star Klay Thompson is expected to miss the start of the 2019-20 campaign after tearing his ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have signed All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell, Glenn Robinson III and Willie Cauley-Stein while also bringing back center Kevon Looney.

The addition of Burks provides Golden State with further backcourt depth. The Warriors were in the market for a wing player following an eventful first week of free agency, and while he may not be the same caliber as Thompson, he has proven to be useful throughout his career.