Ranking the Greatest Boston Red Sox Since 2000

AMY SANCETTA/Associated Press

Since the calendars turned to 2000, the Boston Red Sox have broken an 86-year championship drought and been one of Major League Baseball's most successful franchises.

Thanks to a steady group of standout players, the purported Curse of the Bambino has become nothing but a memory.

But that's exactly what makes a top-10 ranking tricky.

Only the contributions made for the Red Sox since the beginning of 2000 were considered for the list. Pre-2000 stats are mentioned for a complete picture of a player's career in Boston, but only his post-1999 numbers affected his placement.