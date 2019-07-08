Red Sox Trade Rumors: Boston 'Casting Wide Net' in Push to Add SP

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox are "casting [a] wide net" in hopes of bolstering their starting rotation ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal noted the club would like to get something done "sooner rather than later" after entering the All-Star break on the outside of the American League playoff picture.

