Undrafted NBA Rookies Showing Out in Summer League

1 of 8

Bart Young/Getty Images

The NCAA's leading scorer in 2018-19 went undrafted. Now, Chris Clemons is running with the Houston Rockets and leading all rookies (minimum two games) in points per game in the Las Vegas Summer League.

He combined for 44 points through two games, sinking defenses with high-level shot-making to offset his 5'9" size that presumably scared off NBA teams. Clemons has hit 11 threes, knocking them down off dribbles and spot-ups, some well beyond the arc.

The 21-year-old plays with pace and the threat of being able to abruptly rise for a jumper from anywhere. He even bounced up for an alley-oop off a sidelines out-of-bounds play against the Dallas Mavericks.

Clemons hasn't been shy or deceptive about his game, having already attempted 33 shots and totaled two assists. But the Rockets (and possibly other teams) will view him as a source of instant offense—not a facilitator—even if it's exclusively in the form of streak scoring and shooting off the bench.