Undrafted NBA Rookies Showing Out in Summer League

Undrafted NBA Rookies Showing Out in Summer LeagueJuly 10, 2019
A handful of impact rookies in NBA Summer League managed to go undrafted less than a month ago.
They have more to play for than first-round picks and some second-rounders who were able to secure deals.
Still, four of the following prospects landed two-way contracts. One player signed a two-year NBA contract. They're all playing well in July, creating surprise optimism that may not have existed once the No. 60 pick was announced June 20.
Chris Clemons, Houston Rockets PG
The NCAA's leading scorer in 2018-19 went undrafted. Now, Chris Clemons is running with the Houston Rockets and leading all rookies (minimum two games) in points per game in the Las Vegas Summer League.
He combined for 44 points through two games, sinking defenses with high-level shot-making to offset his 5'9" size that presumably scared off NBA teams. Clemons has hit 11 threes, knocking them down off dribbles and spot-ups, some well beyond the arc.
The 21-year-old plays with pace and the threat of being able to abruptly rise for a jumper from anywhere. He even bounced up for an alley-oop off a sidelines out-of-bounds play against the Dallas Mavericks.
Clemons hasn't been shy or deceptive about his game, having already attempted 33 shots and totaled two assists. But the Rockets (and possibly other teams) will view him as a source of instant offense—not a facilitator—even if it's exclusively in the form of streak scoring and shooting off the bench.
Terence Davis, Toronto Raptors SG
Projected as an early second-round pick on Bleacher Report's final mock draft, Terence Davis wound up undrafted. It was one of the surprises during an unpredictable night. The lack of interest seemed even more puzzling after his first summer-league game.
Davis debuted with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block for the Denver Nuggets. Hours later, the Toronto Raptors signed him to a two-year deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
His shot-making momentum carried over from the G League Elite Camp and NBA Scouting Combine. Davis hit five threes against the Orlando Magic, demonstrating impressive shooting versatility off pull-ups and screens, as well as noticeably sharp shot preparation to gather and rise with balance.
His athleticism popped at both ends of the floor, specifically once on a transition dunk and the other on a chasedown block.
Davis' ability to get hot and make athletic plays creates bench-spark NBA potential, which was initially thought to be enticing to teams drafting in the 30s, 40s or 50s. He's adding to his case in Las Vegas, only now as a guard for the defending champs.
Jared Harper, Phoenix Suns PG
Leading Auburn to the Final Four wasn't enough for Jared Harper to secure a spot in the draft's second round.
The Phoenix Suns added him to their summer-league roster, however. And they should be feeling optimistic following his debut on Sunday against a New York Knicks team that featured RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson and Kadeem Allen.
Harper made a habit of beating Knick defenders off hesitation dribbles. And he beat Robinson—the help rim protector—multiple times to the basket, where he demonstrated terrific touch and body control on his finishes against the challenging shot-blocker.
He shows encouraging potential as a pick-and-roll ball-handler (90th percentile at Auburn), with his ability to snake through defenders while changing speeds and make plays as a driver, pull-up shooter or passer.
Harper also had a highlight steal on Barrett, picking his pocket with a quick off-ball reaction that led to fast-break points the other way.
A pressure defender at Auburn, he operates with a sense of toughness that could make Phoenix (or another team) willing to overlook his 5'11" size.
Dean Wade, Cleveland Cavaliers PF
Dean Wade couldn't shake foot problems at Kansas State, making it difficult for teams to feel comfortable using a draft pick on the 6'10", 22-year-old forward. After four summer-league games, he's now looking like a value pickup for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who immediately negotiated a two-way deal with him once he fell through the cracks June 20.
While his scoring numbers (8.8 points per game) haven't popped, Wade is averaging 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 three-point makes per contest.
From Kansas State to Las Vegas, his skill level and basketball IQ have stood out. Wade has been used as a pick-and-pop shooter who steps into jump shots with convincing rhythm and confidence. He's flashed a polished post game, showing the ability to separate with advanced footwork and body control.
Wade has also already made a handful of high-level reads as both a passer and a help defender, more promising indicators that point to role-player potential.
Staying healthy and avoiding additional foot trouble could wind up being Wade's biggest challenge to carving out an NBA career—because his size, particular skill set and intangibles are tailor-made for today's power forward position.
Zach Norvell Jr., Los Angeles Lakers SG
Zach Norvell Jr. was seemingly forgotten about this past year at Gonzaga while playing with top-10 pick Rui Hachimura and first-rounder Brandon Clarke.
He's made a noticeable effort to play aggressively in summer league with the Los Angeles Lakers. Norvell has averaged 12.4 points and 2.4 made three-pointers through five games, flashing confidence and shot-making that hint at scoring-specialist potential.
The 6'5" 2-guard is burying deep jumpers, open or contested, without hesitation. He's hitting them off spot-ups, flare screens and the occasional pull-up. And though he hasn't been as dynamic inside the arc, Norvell has flashed his natural scoring instincts on a few drives that require improvisation and coordination.
Averaging 3.8 assists, he's moving the ball and demonstrating promising passing skill as a ball-handler.
His style of play and shot selection may never result in offensive efficiency. But on a two-way deal, he'll spend some time with the Lakers and possibly find minutes for his ability to space the floor and add a secondary playmaker.
Adam Mokoka, Chicago Bulls SG
The Chicago Bulls were likely already pleased with their draft after adding Coby White and Daniel Gafford. But Adam Mokoka may be becoming a third key addition on a two-way contract.
Scouts had eyes on him throughout the year, as he spent time playing alongside top-20 pick Goga Bitadze for Mega Bemax.
Through three games in Las Vegas, Mokoka is averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 threes on 10-of-20 shooting from the field.
He impressed during his debut against the Lakers with a pair of smart passes to Gafford and pesky defense around the perimeter. He's made a few athletic plays as a slasher, a transition weapon and an offensive rebounder. And he combined for three triples against the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans, stepping into catch-and-shoot chances with encouraging fluidity.
Mokoka hit 42 threes in 32 games with Mega Bemax this past season, so Chicago should already be optimistic about the 20-year-old's touch.
It doesn't feel like summer league will be the last time we'll hear of him for a while. With second-year player Chandler Hutchison struggling, the Bulls could be eager to find out what the undrafted Frenchman can offer.
Josh Reaves, Dallas Mavericks SG
Left out of both the NBA combine and the G League Elite Camp, Josh Reaves was able to quickly agree to a two-way deal with the Dallas Mavericks. He's delivered for them in consecutive games to become one of the more productive undrafted rookies.
After burying three three-pointers against the Houston Rockets, Reaves, a 6'5" wing out of Penn State known for defense, tallied 18 points, 10 boards, three assists, three blocks and two steals against the Sacramento Kings.
He's shown his quickness and athleticism on slashes, transition finishes, rebounds and defense, where he's always had a reputation for being able to make reads and plays on the ball. His shooting (over the last two games) has been the more pleasant development. He's knocking down jumpers with confidence off spot-ups and rhythm dribbles.
At the NBA level, Reaves wouldn't be an initiator, so Dallas' coaching staff will be focused on improving his shooting consistency to unlock three-and-D potential. So far, he's looked visibly confident as a shot-maker and is still exciting while using his defensive quickness and his instincts.
DaQuan Jeffries, Orlando Magic SG/SF
DaQuan Jeffries seemed to pick up steam as a rising second-rounder before the draft. It didn't happen, leaving the door open for the Orlando Magic (or another team) to capitalize.
Jeffries went off for 21 points (and six assists) against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, and now he's 9-of-15 from behind the arc through three games, working as a wing and corner shooter.
It's noteworthy, since he didn't make threes in volume at Tulsa (1.5 in 28.1 minutes per game), presumably the key reason why no team used a pick on him. Jeffries has looked smooth spotting up, converting as a catch-and-shooter and an opportunistic slasher.
Defensive effort continues to be another selling point to the 22-year-old, who managed to block 1.2 shots per game as a 6'5" guard in college.
Offensive efficiency and defensive toughness for a wing—and suddenly an exciting three-point stroke—have helped Jeffries look like an NBA fit.
