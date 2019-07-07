Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Rockets Interested, Considered a 'Long Shot'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday, March 25, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

While they have a level of interest in acquiring the eight-time All-Star, the Houston Rockets are a "long shot" to land Russell Westbrook, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

MacMahon alluded to the lack of assets Houston could send the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Westbrook trade in addition to the "challenges of executing a complicated three-team deal."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

