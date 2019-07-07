AFCON 2019: Sunday's Round-of-16 Bracket Results, Latest Schedule

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2019

Madagascar's players celebrate their win during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Madagascar and DR Congo at the Alexandria Stadium in the Egyptian city on July 7, 2019. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)
GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Madagascar shocked DR Congo 4-2 in a penalty shootout at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday to claim a spot in the quarter-finals.

The game finished 2-2 after DR Congo equalised in the dying seconds, but it was the Group B winners who prevailed.

Algeria and Guinea will meet in the last 16 on Sunday evening.

                                                   

Sunday's AFCON Results

Madagascar 2-2 DR Congo (Madagascar won 4-2 on penalties)

Algeria vs. Guinea9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

                                  

Monday's Schedule

Mali vs. Ivory Coast, 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

Ghana vs. Tunisia, 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET, Eurosport (UK)

               

Sunday Recap

Madagascar's defender Romain Metanire prepares to take a shot from the penalty spot during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Madagascar and DR Congo at the Alexandria Stadium in the Egyptian city on July 7, 2019. (Pho
GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

AFCON matches have been cagey affairs since the advent of the current edition, but both teams were motivated to attack at the Alexandria Stadium.

Madagascar started well against the two-time champions, and they were soon rewarded for their endeavour.

Ibrahim Amada scored after nine minutes to break the deadlock and set up a pulsating match.

Cedric Bakambu headed home the equaliser after 21 minutes when he connected with Ngonda Muzinga's cross.

Madagascar's defender Jerome Mombris (C) is marked by DR Congo's defender Glody Ngonda (L) during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Madagascar and DR Congo at the Alexandria Stadium in the Egyptian city on July 7, 201
JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Madagascar continued to pile forward at every opportunity, but their opponents had established a foothold in the contest.

The Leopards appeared to be going out of the competition when Madagascar's Faneva Ima Andriatsima scored with only 13 minutes remaining.

However, DR Congo forced extra time through Chancel Mbemba's header to make it 2-2.

Neither side could find the energy or quality to prevail in extra time, and the match was decided by penalties.

Marcel Tisserand skied his penalty over the bar for DR Congo, providing Madagascar with an early advantage.

Yannick Bolasie's miss from the spot ultimately gave Madagascar a 4-2 victory, and they advance to the last eight at their first AFCON finals.

Related

    Highlights of USA's World Cup Win 🎥

    Rapinoe's penalty and Lavelle's rocket earn the win after heroics from Netherlands goalkeeper

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlights of USA's World Cup Win 🎥

    Rapinoe's penalty and Lavelle's rocket earn the win after heroics from Netherlands goalkeeper

    FIFATV
    via YouTube

    Highlight: Lavelle's Stunner in Final 🔥🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: Lavelle's Stunner in Final 🔥🎥

    telemundosports
    via Twitter

    Griezmann Goes AWOL

    Barca target doesn't show up as the Atletico bus departs for preseason (Marca)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Griezmann Goes AWOL

    Barca target doesn't show up as the Atletico bus departs for preseason (Marca)

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Highlight: Rapinoe Gives US the Lead 🎥

    VAR comes into play in World Cup final

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: Rapinoe Gives US the Lead 🎥

    VAR comes into play in World Cup final

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter