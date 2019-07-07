AFCON 2019: Sunday's Round-of-16 Bracket Results, Latest Schedule

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Madagascar shocked DR Congo 4-2 in a penalty shootout at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday to claim a spot in the quarter-finals.

The game finished 2-2 after DR Congo equalised in the dying seconds, but it was the Group B winners who prevailed.

Algeria and Guinea will meet in the last 16 on Sunday evening.

Sunday's AFCON Results

Madagascar 2-2 DR Congo (Madagascar won 4-2 on penalties)

Algeria vs. Guinea, 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Monday's Schedule



Mali vs. Ivory Coast, 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

Ghana vs. Tunisia, 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET, Eurosport (UK)

Sunday Recap

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

AFCON matches have been cagey affairs since the advent of the current edition, but both teams were motivated to attack at the Alexandria Stadium.

Madagascar started well against the two-time champions, and they were soon rewarded for their endeavour.

Ibrahim Amada scored after nine minutes to break the deadlock and set up a pulsating match.

Cedric Bakambu headed home the equaliser after 21 minutes when he connected with Ngonda Muzinga's cross.

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Madagascar continued to pile forward at every opportunity, but their opponents had established a foothold in the contest.

The Leopards appeared to be going out of the competition when Madagascar's Faneva Ima Andriatsima scored with only 13 minutes remaining.

However, DR Congo forced extra time through Chancel Mbemba's header to make it 2-2.

Neither side could find the energy or quality to prevail in extra time, and the match was decided by penalties.

Marcel Tisserand skied his penalty over the bar for DR Congo, providing Madagascar with an early advantage.

Yannick Bolasie's miss from the spot ultimately gave Madagascar a 4-2 victory, and they advance to the last eight at their first AFCON finals.

