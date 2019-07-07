Look: Baker Mayfield Marries Girlfriend Emily Wilkinson in Malibu Wedding

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield married his fiancee, Emily Wilkinson, in Malibu, California, on Saturday, according to Jeff Risdon of Browns Wire and NFL reporter Dov Kleiman:

Oklahoma co-offensive coordinator Cale Gundy shared a photo from the wedding with several of Mayfield's former Sooners teammates, including Dede Westbrook, Kyler Murray, Mark Andrews and Orlando Brown:

Mayfield and Wilkinson were engaged for just over a year.