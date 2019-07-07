Matches to Make for Winners and Losers from UFC 239

Matches to Make for Winners and Losers from UFC 239July 7, 2019
UFC 239 lit the T-Mobile Arena's roof on fire in Las Vegas on Saturday. Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes successfully defended their titles, but there was more mayhem to behold.
The undercard featured some excellent performances from Arnold Allen and Edmen Shahbazyan, but it was Song Yadong's crisp right hand that caught everyone's attention as he flattened Alejandro Perez. Then the main card came and left fans in awe.
Michael Chiesa steamrolled Diego Sanchez, Jan Blachowicz ruined Luke Rockhold, Jorge Masvidal came through with the fastest KO in UFC history, Amanda Nunes leveled Holly Holm and Jon Jones narrowly avoided disaster against Thiago Santos.
After a wild night in the Vegas heat, the UFC must now look toward the future and figure out what comes next.
We invite the powers that be to sit back and allow us to offer a little advice. We'll take a look at every winner and loser on the card and propose what should come next. So let's get right into it and take a look at each match to make following UFC 239.
Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa
Michael Chiesa def. Diego Sanchez by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Michael Chiesa has looked excellent at 170 pounds. Coming off a win over Carlos Condit, Chiesa returned for a dominant showing against Diego Sanchez.
Sanchez has now had 30 fights in the UFC. While his days as a top contender are over, the result Saturday did nothing to suggest he should hang up the tights. Sanchez was just beaten by a better fighter. He still has some gas in the tank.
But his fights should be similar to his previous outing against Mickey Gall. Put a youngster opposite him and test their mettle through Sanchez's pressure. Randy Brown may be the best option right now. Brown is coming off a win, but Sanchez would be the biggest name he's ever fought, so it still makes sense even with Sanchez's recent defeat.
Chiesa deserves a ranked opponent. He has beaten Condit and Sanchez in back-to-back fights, whereas other lightweights such as Anthony Pettis had one great result, against Stephen Thompson, when moving up and is already ranked in the top 10.
Santiago Ponzinibbio is a forgotten top-10 welterweight who needs a fight. The clash will either help put Ponzinibbio back in the public conscious or elevate Chiesa into the upper echelon of the division. That's a win-win.
Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold
Jan Blachowicz def. Luke Rockhold by KO at 1:39 of the second round
Luke Rockhold looked to have a little trouble with the size and strength of Jan Blachowicz very early on, and it would prove to be a bad combination early into the second round. Blachowicz obliterated Rockhold's chin by breaking his jaw, and UFC President Dana White feels he should start thinking about retirement (h/t MMAjunkie's Mike Bohn).
I agree with White.
Rockhold is 1-3 in his last four outings, and all three losses are by knockout. The first was the epic KO from Michael Bisping, the next was the crushing power of Yoel Romero and finally came Blachowicz. There is nothing more for Rockhold to prove, and he is repeatedly getting clobbered. I cannot even project his next fight were he to return because of the lengthy layoff he'll have healing his jaw.
Blachowicz puts himself right back into the title picture. He likely still needs one more win. But who?
The next title eliminator should go to Blachowicz and Johnny Walker. Other contenders such as Dominick Reyes need a little more seasoning. Walker's run of knockouts will make for a good stylistic matchup as well as a fun potential meeting with Jon Jones should he get by Blachowicz.
Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren
Jorge Masvidal def. Ben Askren by KO at 0:05 of the first round
Stunning. That's the word to describe what Jorge Masvidal did to Ben Askren. A five-second flying-knee KO.
After knocking out Darren Till, Masvidal got this matchup against the No. 5-ranked Askren, who was previously undefeated and a former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder. The UFC-record KO should catapult him to a meeting with Kamaru Usman.
There are other contenders, but nothing will top what Masvidal did at UFC 239.
Askren, once healed, should rematch with Robbie Lawler. Lawler is scheduled for a meeting with Colby Covington on August 3. Win or lose, running it back with Askren makes the most sense for both parties.
Their first meeting had a controversial finish. There is no immediate title shot for either Askren or Lawler, and the built-in storyline helps sell it. It's the only option that feels right.
Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm
Amanda Nunes def. Holly Holm by KO at 4:10 of the first round
She did it again. Amanda Nunes destroyed yet another former UFC champion. This time with a head kick. Unbelievable.
In the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Nunes said she wants to defend the featherweight title. Well, that makes matchmaking easy. Cris "Cyborg" Justino will meet Felicia Spencer at UFC 240. That's your de facto title eliminator.
What about Holly Holm?
She's 37 and has a long combat sports career that is catching up with her, but she is still one of the top bantamweights in the world. She showed herself well against Cyborg in December 2017 and defeated Megan Anderson without issue last June. I would not count her out just yet.
But there is only one name that stands out from the crowd. Germaine de Randamie.
De Randamie has a date with Aspen Ladd on July 13. Win or lose, the rematch is what everyone deserves. In their first meeting, for the inaugural featherweight strap, De Randamie won a contentious decision after fouling Holm numerous times. Nobody was satisfied with that fight.
While Nunes defends the featherweight belt, let's have Holm and De Randamie get back together to get a definitive result.
Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos
Jon Jones def. Thiago Santos by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)
On one leg, Thiago Santos nearly defied the odds and upset Jon Jones. Santos injured his leg in the first round but survived the full 25 minutes to take the fight on one judge's scorecard. Bones would take the other two and escape with his title.
Jon Jones should be counting his blessings.
Santos isn't likely to get an immediate rematch. He needs to address his injured leg, and the UFC isn't going to hand him a title shot just because he grabbed one card from Jones. On August 3, Volkan Oezdemir and Ilir Latifi will slug it out. The winner there should meet Thiago Santos later in 2019 if Santos can get back that soon or in 2020. If his injury requires a lengthy hiatus, this matchup will likely fall apart and the division will be shaken up long before he returns.
If Jones is still champion, a win for Santos in his next fight should put the rematch on the table.
But will Jones be champion? Will he even be in the division? Questions still awaiting answers.
Jones and the UFC have options. If Daniel Cormier beats Stipe Miocic, Jones should move up to battle Cormier again. Even if for just one fight, Jones could claim heavyweight gold and be a double champ before moving back down. If Miocic wins, those two have teased a fight previously as well. So, it is an option.
But Jones' struggle with Santos' power does pour a little cool water on his heavyweight prospects. What if Francis Ngannou lands those same kicks on him? Does Jones even want to tempt that fate? Heavyweight is a whole other world filled with imminent danger.
The Jones-Cormier trilogy at heavyweight is the best bet for his next fight. If Miocic wins, Jones can stick around at light heavyweight and take on his rising contenders of Johnny Walker, Dominick Reyes, Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos.
There is life in this division again, and unless the stars align just perfectly, there is no reason for Jones to move up.