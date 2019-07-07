Matches to Make for Winners and Losers from UFC 239

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 239 lit the T-Mobile Arena's roof on fire in Las Vegas on Saturday. Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes successfully defended their titles, but there was more mayhem to behold.

The undercard featured some excellent performances from Arnold Allen and Edmen Shahbazyan, but it was Song Yadong's crisp right hand that caught everyone's attention as he flattened Alejandro Perez. Then the main card came and left fans in awe.

Michael Chiesa steamrolled Diego Sanchez, Jan Blachowicz ruined Luke Rockhold, Jorge Masvidal came through with the fastest KO in UFC history, Amanda Nunes leveled Holly Holm and Jon Jones narrowly avoided disaster against Thiago Santos.

After a wild night in the Vegas heat, the UFC must now look toward the future and figure out what comes next.

We invite the powers that be to sit back and allow us to offer a little advice. We'll take a look at every winner and loser on the card and propose what should come next. So let's get right into it and take a look at each match to make following UFC 239.