Home Run Derby 2019: Format, Start Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and More

Morry Gash/Associated Press

After its 1985 debut, the Home Run Derby has grown in popularity as one of the highlights of All-Star Weekend. Starting as a two-inning event with each player receiving five outs per innings, the Derby has become a show of strength and power as some of the strongest hitters in Major League Baseball take the plate.

Through all of these changes, the format that is now utilized is a single-elimination bracket system with three rounds total, which includes eight players in separate brackets hitting long balls.

This year's event will take place Monday at 8 p.m. ET at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The battle will be televised on ESPN and can be live-streamed with WatchESPN.

Competitors in the 2019 Home Run Derby are seeded as follows:

1. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

2. Pete Alonso, New York Mets

3. Josh Bell, Pittsburgh Pirates

4. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

5. Joc Pederson, Los Angeles Dodgers

6. Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

7. Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians

8. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

With defending champion Bryce Harper not competing this year, the seeds were determined by most home runs entering Wednesday's games, with tiebreakers determined by the totals since June 15.

These participants will battle it out in three rounds, where they have four minutes to hit as many homers as they can. The higher seed bats second, and if they pass the total of home runs hit by the first player, the round ends then. This is what the bracket looks like:

In the first two rounds, each batter is entitled to one 45-second timeout, while the final round gives an additional 30-second timeout. Extra time can also be added as a reward for hammering a ball 440 feet or more. Bonus time is tacked on to the end of the initial four-minute round.

In the case of a tie, an extra 60 seconds will be given with no stoppage or additional time to allow the batters to break the tie. If the tie remains after the swing-off, participants will each have three swings, going back and forth until there is a winner.

Since this format was created in 2015, there has not been a swing-off.

Up until 2018, there had to be an equal number of participants from each league, enforced by MLB. Last year there was only one player from the American League—Bregman—while the other seven were from the Senior Circuit.

This year, the AL adds two other players in Santana and Guerrero, while the National League boasts five of the eight.

Top-seeded Yelich leads the pack with 31 homers—a number that puts him in the running for 50-plus home runs on the season—and a slash line of .329/.433/.707 entering Sunday. The 2018 NL MVP is tied for the fifth-highest average exit velocity with 95.1 mph, proving his ability to knock hard-hit balls over the wall.

Alonso follows Yelich with 29 deep balls, leading the majors with 20 400-plus feet blasts, including six that would earn him extra time in the Home Run Derby. He also set the Mets' rookie record for homers in a season.

Bell is the favorite to win the Derby, boasting 27 long balls with a slugging percentage of .654. Similar to Alonso, he's shown his ability to hit balls hard that can go the distance, splashing a couple of balls in the Allegheny River outside PNC Park. Bell's 474-foot homer is the longest of any of the Derby's contestants.

The fourth- and fifth-seeded players, Bregman and Pederson, will match up against one another in the first round. As two players who faced off in the 2017 World Series, it is sure to be a showdown. Bregman—last year's All-Star Game MVP—has gone deep 23 times this year, compared to Pederson's 20. The pair's slugging percentages are off slightly, with Bregman holding a .540 and Pederson a .525.

Acuna has made a splash this season for the Braves, with 21 homers and 53 RBI. He has come through with major hits for the team when needed, proving to be a reliable power hitter and dynamic player. Expect him to make a similar splash in the Home Run Derby.

As the sole hometown representative in the Derby, Santana will have the backing of the crowd as they cheer him on after he had an incredible bounce-back first half of the season. He has blasted 19 balls and will come out with unparalleled enthusiasm after making his first All-Star Game after 10 seasons in the majors.

Lastly, Guerrero wraps up the Home Run Derby contestants with eight homers in his rookie season with Toronto. While his stats aren't incredible compared to his competitors, his eight homers range from 382 to 451 feet, with only two under 400—highlighting his raw power. His father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., won the event in 2007.

The Home Run Derby prize pool was increased prior to the 2019 season from $725,000 to $2.5 million, with the winner taking home $1 million of the total.

As of Friday, the favorite to win the Derby is Bell at +350 (bet $100 to win $350), according to Vegas Insider. Yelich follows closely behind with +400 and Bregman and Acuna are tied at +1000 for the lowest odds.

Stats courtesy of MLB.com.