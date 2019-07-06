Video: Nate Diaz, Khabib Separated by Security After Altercation at UFC 239

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 05: UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov poses for the media during the UFC seasonal press conference at T-Mobile Arena on July 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Security inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas apparently had to separate Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov in the crowd prior to UFC 239 on Saturday.

Twitter users Farzin Vousoughian and Brian Trumps shared a video showing the brief scuffle:

ESPN's Brett Okamoto played down the significance of the incident:

Diaz and Nurmagomedov got into a physical altercation at World Series of Fighting 22 in August 2015, with Nurmagomedov telling MMAjunkie that Nate and Nick Diaz went out of their way to provoke him.

There clearly wasn't any love lost between Khabib and Diaz last fall. Diaz told TMZ Sports the UFC lightweight champion "fights like a b---h" when breaking down Nurmagomedov's bout with Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018 (warning: video contains profanity):

The 30-year-old hasn't fought since submitting McGregor in the fourth round.

He received a nine-month suspension in January retroactive to the night of the event after jumping into the crowd and brawling with members of McGregor's camp.

Nurmagomedov is slated to return to the Octagon against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on Sept. 7.

