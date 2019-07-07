Wimbledon 2019 Results: Top Scores, Updated Bracket and Draw Schedule

TPN/Getty Images

The first week of Wimbledon 2019 has produced plenty of entertainment and excitement, seen a number of top stars tumble out of the tournament and introduced a thrilling new young talent to the world.

America's Cori Gauff made history by becoming the youngest player to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon and then saw off five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round.

The 15-year-old has gone on to become the youngest female player to reach the fourth round since Jennifer Capriati in 1991 and will play Simona Halep on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka went out in the first round, while defending champion Angelique Kerber suffered a second-round defeat to lucky loser Lauren Davis.

In the men's draw seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas went out in the first round to Thomas Fabbiano, Dominic Thiem's hopes were ended by Sam Querrey and Nick Kyrgios lost his grudge match against Rafael Nadal.

Top Scores from Week 1 at Wimbledon

Men's Draw

1st Round

Jiri Vesely bt. (6) Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5

Thomas Fabbiano bt. (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3

Sam Querrey bt. (5) Dominic Thiem 6-7(4), 7-6(1), 6-3, 6-0

2nd Round

Fernando Verdasco bt. (3) Kyle Edmund 4-6, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4

Reilly Opelka bt. Stanislas Wawrinka 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-4, 8-6

3rd Round

Ugo Humbert bt. (19) Felix Auger Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-3

(26) Guido Pella bt. (4) Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(4)

Women's Draw

1st Round

Cori Gauff bt. Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4

Yulia Putintseva bt. Naomi Osaka 7-6(4), 6-2

2nd Round

Cori Gauff bt. Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-3

Lauren Davis bt. (5) Angelique Kerber 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

3rd Round

Cori Gauff bt. Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6(7), 7-5

Barbora Strycova bt. (4) Kiki Bertens 7-5, 6-1

Updated Bracket

Men's Draw

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. Ugo Humbert

(21) David Goffin vs. Fernando Verdasco

(26) Guido Pella vs. (15) Milos Raonic

(23) Roberto Bautista Agut vs. (28) Benoit Paire

Sam Querrey vs. Tennys Sandgren

Joao Sousa vs. (3) Rafael Nadal

(8) Kei Nishikori vs. Mikhail Kukushkin

(17) Matteo Berrettini vs. (2) Roger Federer

Women's Draw

(1) Ashleigh Barty vs. Alison Riske

(11) Serena Williams vs. (30) Carla Suarez Navarro

Barbora Strycova vs. (21) Elise Mertens

(19) Johanna Konta vs. (6) Petra Kvitova

(8) Elina Svitolina vs. Petra Martic

Karolina Muchova vs. (3) Karolina Pliskova

(7) Simona Halep vs. Cori Gauff

Shuai Zhang vs. Dayana Yastremska

Wimbledon Schedule

Monday, July 8: Round of 16

Tuesday, July 9: Women's Quarter-finals

Wednesday, July 10: Men's Quarter-finals

Thursday, July 11: Women's Semi-finals

Friday, July 12: Men's Semi-finals

Saturday, July 13: Women's Final

Sunday, July 14: Men's Final

A busy first week of tennis has set up some intriguing ties on both sides of the draw as the action begins to hot up even further at the All England Club in London.

All eyes will continue to be on teenager Gauff who will have her work cut out when she takes on former world No. 1 Halep.

Yet the youngster demonstrated her fighting spirit in her three-set win over Polona Hercog. Gauff was a set and 5-2 down and saved two match points before beating the Slovenian in dramatic style:

Halep has beaten Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Mihaela Buzarnescu and Victoria Azarenka to reach the fourth round and will provide Gauff with her toughest test yet on the grass at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title continues against 30th seed Carla Suarez Navarro on Monday.

The 37-year-old came into the tournament short of match practice but has been relatively untroubled in her wins over Guilia Gatto-Monticone, Kaja Juvan and Julia Gorges and is improving as the tournament progresses.

Top seed Ashleigh Barty is also looking in good shape. The 2019 French Open winner has cruised into the round of 16 and is on a strong run of form:

The Australian will be expected to oust Alison Riske in the fourth round and victory could set up an enticing quarter-final clash with Williams.

In the men's draw top seed Novak Djokovic will continue the defence of his crown against France's Ugo Humbert who overcame rising star Felix Auger Aliassime in four sets on Saturday.

The Serb is the only top-10 seed left in the top half of the draw following the exits of Kevin Anderson, Karen Khachanov, Alexander Zverev and Tsitsipas.

In the bottom half of the draw Nadal and Roger Federer are both safely into the second week and on course for a semi-final meeting.

The Swiss ace dropped the opening set in his first round win over South Africa's Lloyd Harris but has breezed through his subsequent games against Jay Clarke and Lucas Pouille.

His reward is a meeting with Italy's Matteo Berrettini who overcame Diego Schwartzman in five gruelling sets in the third round:

Meanwhile, Nadal has been looking in ominous form at Wimbledon and made light work of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga last time out:

The Spaniard has found it tough going at Wimbledon since he was lasted crowned champion on the grass in 2011 but reached the semi-finals in 2018 and looks in the mood to at least match that this time around.