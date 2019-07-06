AFCON 2019: Saturday's Round of 16 Bracket Results, Latest Schedule

AFCON 2019: Saturday's Round of 16 Bracket Results, Latest ScheduleJuly 6, 2019
Nigeria beat holders Cameroon 3-2 in the last 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday. The Eagles triumphed at the Alexandria Stadium in Egypt thanks to a brace from striker Odion Ighalo and a second-half winner from Arsenal playmaker Alex Iwobi.
Ighalo had given Nigeria an early lead, but goals from Stephane Bahoken and Clinton N'Jie in the space of three minutes had the Indomitable Lions in front by the break.
Ighalo and Iwobi inspired a second-half comeback to earn the Eagles a potential quarter-final tie against Egypt. The hosts can also reach the last eight by beating South Africa later in the day.
Saturday Results
- Nigeria 3-2 Cameroon
- Egypt vs. South Africa
Nigeria looked in firm control once Ighalo bundled in a scrappy finish after just 19 minutes. However, Cameroon didn't wilt after going a goal behind and instead piled on the pressure with some slick passing and quick movement.
An enterprising approach was rewarded four minutes before the break when Angers forward Bahoken equalised when he reacted quickest to meet Christian Bassogog's pinpoint delivery.
Bahoken was heavily involved again when Cameroon took the lead one minute before half time: His flick put N'Jie in, and the Marseille man made no mistake.
While the Indomitable Lions had shown tremendous powers of recovery, some questioned the will to win of the Eagles:
Nick Ames @NickAmes82
Hesitate to impute stuff like this unless it's really obvious but Nigeria are coming firmly second in the *desire* stakes here atm.
However, Nigeria's second-half response dispelled any such notions. Ighalo added his second before Iwobi helped his nation retake the lead shortly after the hour mark:
Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK
A delightful cushion header from Ahmed Musa and Ighalo draws Nigeria level! https://t.co/gVhVzbYvc6
Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK
WHAT IS HAPPENING?! @alexiwobi has put Nigeria in front after a crazy couple of minutes! #AFCON2019 https://t.co/cqoIDeXyAt
The Eagles had not only shown the resolve to stage a comeback, they also had enough grit to preserve the slender lead they had regained. Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi stood out as key members of a stubborn rearguard action.
Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK
Pure reactions! That is some save from Daniel Akpeyi! #AFCON2019 https://t.co/YGJHtIfdP2
Their efforts proved enough for Nigeria to see out the result, despite a few late scares. It means a team that still looks as though it could go up a gear or two will be feared in the last eight.
By contrast, Cameroon have barely looked imposing as holders, and a quick exit seems fitting.
