AFCON 2019: Saturday's Round of 16 Bracket Results, Latest Schedule

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Nigeria beat holders Cameroon 3-2 in the last 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday. The Eagles triumphed at the Alexandria Stadium in Egypt thanks to a brace from striker Odion Ighalo and a second-half winner from Arsenal playmaker Alex Iwobi.

Ighalo had given Nigeria an early lead, but goals from Stephane Bahoken and Clinton N'Jie in the space of three minutes had the Indomitable Lions in front by the break.

Ighalo and Iwobi inspired a second-half comeback to earn the Eagles a potential quarter-final tie against Egypt. The hosts can also reach the last eight by beating South Africa later in the day.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Saturday Results

Nigeria 3-2 Cameroon

Egypt vs. South Africa

Nigeria looked in firm control once Ighalo bundled in a scrappy finish after just 19 minutes. However, Cameroon didn't wilt after going a goal behind and instead piled on the pressure with some slick passing and quick movement.

An enterprising approach was rewarded four minutes before the break when Angers forward Bahoken equalised when he reacted quickest to meet Christian Bassogog's pinpoint delivery.

Bahoken was heavily involved again when Cameroon took the lead one minute before half time: His flick put N'Jie in, and the Marseille man made no mistake.

While the Indomitable Lions had shown tremendous powers of recovery, some questioned the will to win of the Eagles:

However, Nigeria's second-half response dispelled any such notions. Ighalo added his second before Iwobi helped his nation retake the lead shortly after the hour mark:

The Eagles had not only shown the resolve to stage a comeback, they also had enough grit to preserve the slender lead they had regained. Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi stood out as key members of a stubborn rearguard action.

Their efforts proved enough for Nigeria to see out the result, despite a few late scares. It means a team that still looks as though it could go up a gear or two will be feared in the last eight.

By contrast, Cameroon have barely looked imposing as holders, and a quick exit seems fitting.