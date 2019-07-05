Max Muncy, Shane Bieber, Liam Hendricks Named Replacements for 2019 MLB ASG

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy, Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber and Oakland Athletics pitcher Liam Hendriks have been called up to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, the league announced in two tweets Friday.

Muncy is set to replace Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon, who is out due to an undisclosed injury, while Bieber is in for Texas Rangers starter Mike Minor and Hendriks for Tampa Bay Rays starter Charlie Morton.

Rendon let on earlier this week that he may not be able to fulfill his first All-Star nod.

"I've got a lot of injuries, or little ailments that I'm dealing with right now," the 29-year-old told reporters, according to Reuters. "So it's the kind of decision where I'm thinking about, I may want to get my body back to 100 percent over these four days instead of actually dealing with all this."

Muncy is deserving of Rendon's spot.

The 28-year-old has appeared most at first base this season (44 games, 26 starts) but has 23 games and 19 starts under his belt at third base. At the plate, Muncy has slugged 21 home runs, 59 RBI and 81 total hits on a .276 batting average across 86 games.

According to FanGraphs (h/t ESPN's Alden Gonzalez), Muncy rates 16th among all position players in wins above replacement (3.2).

As for the pitchers, Bieber owns a 7-3 record through 17 starts with a 3.54 ERA while Hendriks holds a 1.29 ERA through 40 games out of the bullpen.

This year will be all three players' first All-Star appearance.

Since reserves for announced for both the American and National leagues Sunday night, there have been several substitutes.

Wednesday, Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios, Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts and Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe were named as All-Star injury replacements.

Lowe stepped in for Los Angeles Angels infielder Tommy La Stella after the latter fractured his right tibia with a foul ball Tuesday night. However, New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres has since replaced Lowe.

Berrios got the call for his injured teammate Jake Odorizzi due to a blister, and Bogaerts will be in his third All-Star game because of Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence's aggravated groin injury.

The 90th MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday at Cleveland's Progressive Field.





