Video: Manny Machado Jokes He'll Bet $300M Contract Padres Win WS Before Dodgers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 5, 2019

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado rounds third base after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Joe Musgrove during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

One apparent reason Manny Machado signed with the San Diego Padres is his confidence the organization will win a World Series title.

In fact, the Padres third baseman is so certain this will happen that when speaking with a fan at Dodger Stadium, he jokingly bet his $300 million contract San Diego would win a championship before the Los Angeles Dodgers:

The fan deserves a lot of credit for getting Machado to even engage with him. He played the role of a troll perfectly, telling the four-time All-Star he will have "10 Octobers off now" in reference to the length of his contract.

Machado is right to feel optimistic about San Diego's future, though his words could come back to haunt him. The Padres are 42-45 entering play Friday, but they have MLB's most exciting new talent in Fernando Tatis Jr. and rookie pitcher Chris Paddack to build around.

While Tatis and Paddack have graduated to the big leagues, ESPN's Keith Law wrote in February the Padres could have one of the best farm systems in MLB for years to come, if not the best.

However, a look at the 2019 standings indicates Machado could regret his words. The Dodgers own the best record in MLB (60-29) and could have the National League MVP (Cody Bellinger) and Cy Young winner (Hyun-Jin Ryu).

Los Angeles has had great teams recently that came up short in the playoffs, including losing in the World Series each of the past two years. Regular-season success doesn't guarantee a title in October, but few teams seem set up as well for the postseason as the Dodgers.

