Wimbledon 2019 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Friday's Singles Bracket

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic defeated Hubert Hurkacz in four sets at Wimbledon 2019 on Friday.

Cori Gauff fought back to eliminate Polona Hercog after the 15-year-old lost the opening set to the Slovenian.

Kevin Anderson was eliminated by Guido Pella in the third round, with the No. 4 seed beaten in straight sets.

Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep cruised into the next round with victories over Su-wei Hsieh and Victoria Azarenka, respectively.

Caroline Wozniacki exited the competition after a poor display. The No. 14 seed was beaten in straight sets by Zhang Shuai.

No. 10 seed Karen Khachanov is also out of the tournament after falling to No. 23 seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Selected Results

Men's Draw

(1) Novak Djokovic def. Hubert Hurkacz, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4

(26) Guido Pella def. (4) Kevin Anderson, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4)

(23) Roberto Bautista Agut def. (10) Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-1

(21) David Goffin def. (11) Daniil Medvedev, 4-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

(15) Milos Raonic def. Reilly Opelka, 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1

Ugo Humbert bt. (19) Felix Auger-Aliassime: 6-4, 7-5, 6-3

Women's Draw

(3) Karolina Pliskova def. (28) Su-Wei Hsieh, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

(7) Simona Halep def. Victoria Azarenka, 6-3, 6-1

Shuai Zhang def. (14) Caroline Wozniacki, 6-4, 6-2

(Q) Coco Gauff bt. Polona Hercog: 3-6, 7-6 (9), 7-5

Zhang Shuai bt. (14) Caroline Wozniacki: 6-4, 6-2

(8) Elina Svitolina bt. (31) Maria Sakkari: 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-2

Full results can be found at Wimbledon's official website.

Monday Recap

Djokovic surprisingly lost a set to Hurkacz, but the No. 1 seed accelerated to capture the victory.

The Serb edged the opening set, but his opponent appeared motivated, winning a tiebreak in the second.

However, Djokovic broke Hurkacz's serve twice in the third and wrapped up the win with a controlled finale.

Hurkacz provided a credible display, landing 13 aces and posting 48 winners—three more than Djokovic.

However, Djokovic's serve was metronomic, and he won 82 per cent from his first serve.

TPN/Getty Images

Gauff's thrilling story continues at Wimbledon, but the young American had to dig deep to get past Hercog.

The world No. 60 took control early, but the teenager won a tiebreak 9-7 in a tough second.

Gauff was inspired at the conclusion, breaking her opponent's serve and resolve at 6-5 to win.

Anderson will not match his performance of last year, with the 2018 finalist exiting at the hands of Pella.

Ben Curtis/Associated Press

The Argentinian was always in control against the Anderson, with the South African's serve lacking the usual consistency.

Anderson made 29 unforced errors, and Pella claimed a straight-sets victory to advance.

Pliskova continued to display a mean streak with a resilient win over Hsieh.

The No. 3 seed is in good shape during the opening rounds but lost the second set as the No. 28 seed fought back.

However, Pliskova's mental strength was on show, capturing the final set 6-4.



All statistics via Wimbledon.