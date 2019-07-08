Bleacher Report's 2019 Midseason MLB Awards

0 of 10

Associated Press

Now that the first half of the 2019 Major League Baseball season is in the books, it's time for the moment you've all been waiting for: Bleacher Report's midseason awards show!

There's no better occasion for it than the All-Star break, and we have all the categories covered. We've picked Comeback Player of the Year, Manager of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player winners for the American League and National League.

Our picks were mostly based on statistics, though not entirely. In some cases, it behooved us to consider various narratives, as well.

Let's take it away.