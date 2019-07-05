Cubs Manager Joe Maddon Rips 'Out of Control' Pirates Pitchers After Ejection

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon has no issue with opposing pitchers throwing inside to his hitters, but he believes the Pittsburgh Pirates have taken things too far with their tendency to throw up and in.

After Chicago third baseman David Bote was hit in the head by Pittsburgh right-hander Clay Holmes on Thursday, Maddon addressed the tactics of his National League Central rival:

"It was getting way too out of control, culminating in David getting hit in the head," Maddon said after an 11-3 victory. "I have no issues with pitching inside. I'm an advocate, but when you [throw] that many pitches, not just that tonight, but it's been that way somewhat during the entire series. They have their pitching philosophy, which, again, I appreciate inside; I don't appreciate up and in. Neither do the rest of us. They just need to be careful."

Maddon was ejected in the top of the fourth inning after taking exception to Pirates starter Jordan Lyles throwing up and in to All-Star infielder Javier Baez.

"Nobody likes the ball up and in, so I can understand there is some angst involved," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said, per ESPN.com. "There's always going to be angst involved in the game of baseball. A manager is always going to try to protect his team and share his feelings."

Maddon was not the only Cub frustrated by the Pirates' pitching. While saying he didn't believe there was any intent, All-Star catcher Willson Contreras told reporters that there were "too many times (the Pirates) went in on Baez."

Meanwhile, Kris Bryant said that there is a difference between pitching inside and pitching up and in, as "nobody should be getting hit on the head."

Bote was able to remain in the game after taking a 94 mph fastball to the helmet.

Of note, Pittsburgh pitchers have finished in the top 10 in hit batsmen in seven of the nine seasons under Hurdle, leading the majors three straight seasons from 2013-15. They are currently tied for seventh with 39 hit batsmen this season.

Chicago is just the latest team to take issue with Pittsburgh pitchers, though. The Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves have each been involved in bench-clearing altercations with the Pirates after being hit by pitches this season.

Pitching inside has always been a part of the game because it can make hitters uncomfortable in the box. However, doing so recklessly can be dangerous and lead to serious injuries. That's not something Maddon, Bryant or anyone wants to see happen.

Maddon's comments are unlikely to change Pittsburgh's approach, but as the Cubs skipper alluded to, if Pirates pitchers continue to throw up and in, that may put the team's hitters at risk of being the target of retaliation.