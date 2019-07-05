2019 NBA Summer League Odds: RJ Barrett, Knicks Favored to Win Las Vegas Title

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

If you believe the NBA Summer League is an indication of how things are going for teams, the New York Knicks are in great shape.

Per ESPN's David Purdum, the Knicks are 8-1 favorites to win the Las Vegas summer league championship at Caesars Sportsbook.

Rounding out the top four are the Portland Trail Blazers (10-1), New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs (both 14-1). Other notable contenders are the Philadelphia 76ers at 15-1 and Boston Celtics at 18-1.

New York is sending a strong contingent to Las Vegas for the exhibition season. Its roster includes No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett, last year's No. 9 overall pick Kevin Knox II and promising center Mitchell Robinson.

For a franchise that struck out in free agency, the Knicks might be able to spin success in Las Vegas into convincing some fans they are headed in the right direction. It's grasping at straws, but they need something to cheer about coming off a 17-win season and missing the playoffs for the past six years.

The Knicks will be tested right out of the gate when they take on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.