Copa America Final 2019: Championship TV Schedule and Live Stream

Kaz Photography/Getty Images

The final of the 2019 Copa America is poised to be a thriller, as hosts and favourites Brazil will meet underdogs Chile on Sunday.

Brazil beat great rivals Argentina in the semi-finals to book their spot in the competition showpiece, as they chase a first Copa triumph since 2007. Although they've been without key attacker Neymar, the Selecao still have an abundance of attacking quality to call upon.

The home side would have expected to be facing Chile in the final, although the holders were upset by Peru. Ricardo Gareca's side produced one of the best performances in the country's history, as they ran out 3-0 winners in an extraordinary game.

These two sides have already met in the competition, with Brazil hammering Peru 5-0 in the group stages. You sense this encounter will be a much tenser affair. Here are the viewing details for the game and a preview of what's to come.

Date: Sunday, July 7

Time: 9 p.m. (BST), 4 p.m. (ET)

TV Schedule: Premier Sports (UK), Telemundo (U.S.)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (U.S.), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Preview

The competition has been one of ups and downs for Brazil, although when the pressure has really been on, they've found a way to come out on top in the crucial moments.

In the semi-final against Argentina they were actually on the back foot for long spells, although they were able to capitalise on the attacking intentions of their opponents and revel in space when they did advance forward.

Their key man on the night was Gabriel Jesus, who scored the first goal and set up Roberto Firmino brilliantly for the clincher:

South American football journalist Jack Lang said he wasn't sure if the Manchester City forward gets the credit he deserves:

Brazil have been rock-solid in defence at the tournament too. Dani Alves has enjoyed a new lease while the Paris Saint-Germain duo of Thiago Silva and Marquinhos have been tremendous at the base of the side.

Those defensive improvements have culminated in Brazil conceded no goals at the Copa America so far, with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker continuing his excellent run of clean sheets for club and country:

There was a chasm in class between Brazil and Peru when they met previously, although after beating Uruguay and now Chile, the Blanquirroja will fancy their chances of bridging that gap on Sunday.

Even after getting the better of Uruguay, few gave Peru a chance against the back-to-back champions Chile. Not only did Gareca watch his side win, they were comfortable throughout the match after surging into a 2-0 first-half lead.

OptaJavier noted that it's been a long time since Peru made it this far in the tournament:

Per WhoScored.com, Peru also boast a goalkeeper who has impressed at the competition:

While you wouldn't rule Peru out in Sunday's final, you wonder what they have left to offer following two incredible displays in their previous matches. Mentally and physically, those wins will have taken a toll.

Brazil may be nervy, as all the pressure will be on them in front of their own supporters and it'd be considered a disaster if they were unable to clinch their first Copa for 12 years. Peru will make it difficult to begin with, but it's tough to see anything other than Selecao celebrations come Sunday.

Prediction: Brazil 3-0 Peru