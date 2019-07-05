Ranking Samoa Joe and the 10 Best Mic Workers in WWE Today

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

At their core, pro wrestlers are performers, and part of their performance always includes having to deliver promos and interact with other Superstars.

A wrestler can get by on pure athletic ability only for so long. In order to make it to the top of the mountain, you have to be able to engage the audience with your words.

Some wrestlers have actually been more successful than others who were arguably better in the ring because they could deliver a killer promo.

Today's environment requires Superstars to be good on the mic. It's no longer enough to be technically proficient, especially if you want to succeed in a bigger promotion like WWE.

Let's take a look at the best mic workers in WWE today and what makes them so special. Teams are counted as one entry.