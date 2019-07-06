NJPW G1 Climax 2019 Results: Opening Night Winners, Grades and Reaction

9 of 9

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The two biggest stars in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and two of that promotion's most iconic competitors ever, squared off in the main event of the night as IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada battled familiar foe Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Ten minutes into the match, Tanahashi looked unfazed by the action to that point in the match, delivering a senton for a count of two. Okada answered with a big forearm that grounded his longtime rival. He followed with a DDT in the ring after having delivered one to great effect earlier in the bout on the arena floor.

The competitors exchanged blows, The Rainmaker selling the effects of an injured knee. He threw caution to the wind, though, and delivered a neckbreaker to Tanahashi cross said knee as he sought to build some momentum for himself.

As Okada delivered his famous Rainmaker pose, Tanahashi rolled him up and nearly snatched victory from out of nowhere. He followed the unexpected pin with a Texas Cloverleaf that tested Okada's resiliency. Though his opponent made it to the ropes, Tanahashi continued his attack, delivering High Fly Flow from the top rope to the arena floor, wiping Okada out.

Back inside the squared circle, Okada answered with a shotgun dropkick. Tanahashi delivered the sling blade. Another dropkick from Okada was followed up with a tombstone. Tanahashi recovered and delivered another sling blade as the arena came alive.

He scaled the ropes and came off with High Fly Flow but Okada got the knees up, crushing the midsection of Tanahashi as he landed. The defensive maneuver did damage to The Rainmaker, though, who continued to favor the aforementioned knee.

Tanahashi tried for another sling blade but Okada countered into a backslide. He rolled through, held onto Ace and delivered a Rainmaker. A second followed and Okada tried for a third but Tanahashi countered into a small package for two. A dragon suplex netted the same result.

Okada recovered, delivered a jumping spinning tombstone and finished Tanahashi off with the third Rainmaker of the match.

Result

Okada defeated Tanahashi (earns two points)

Grade

A

Analysis

Okada and Tanahashi are incapable of having a bad match together.

They have done this dance together for so long, had so many extraordinary matches that even the ones that fail to live up to their very best are infinitely better than some wrestlers could ever dream of. This was a hard-fought match that lived and breathed on counters, reversals and near-falls. It was dramatic, it provided the American audience the competitors greatest hits and put over the IWGP champion in grand fashion.

The match did not need to be anything more than that.

Okada going over was the right decision because it puts last year's winner at a disadvantage right out of the gate. Furthermore, it keeps the idea of the reigning IWGP champion winning the tournament for the first time in 19 years.

As far as giving the American audience a taste of what the current NJPW product is all about, the main event (and entire show) excelled.