Cubs' Minor League Affiliate Apologizes for Tweet Calling Out Colin Kaepernick
A Chicago Cubs affiliate issued an apology after calling out former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in a tweet.
The Tennessee Smokies, the Cubs' Double-A affiliate, decided to show off their Independence Day-themed field for Wednesday night's game with a message directed at Kaepernick:
Wes Blankenship
.@Cubs affiliate @smokiesbaseball might need some new interns soon.
That comes on the heels of Nike pulling shoes featuring the Betsy Ross flag at the advice of Kaepernick, who raised concerns that the flag had been "appropriated by white nationalist groups," per the Associated Press (h/t PBS). Nike released a statement on the decision, saying that it did so "based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation's patriotic holiday."
The Smokies later apologized for the post:
Tennessee Smokies
Regarding one of our recent tweets regarding @Kaepernick7 and our field design for tonight's game, it was meant to be a light-hearted take on a current situation. We did not mean to offend anyone by it. If it did, we certainly apologize.
Kaepernick, who was the first to sit/kneel during the national anthem as part of the protest against police brutality and racial injustice, did not respond to either tweet.
