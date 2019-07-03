Ex-Blazers F Jake Layman to Sign 3-Year, $11.5M Contract with T-Wolves

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 4, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 10: Jake Layman #10 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts against the Sacramento Kings on April 10, 2019 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)
Cameron Browne/Getty Images

Restricted free agent Jake Layman will join the Minnesota Timberwolves on a three-year, $11.5 million contract through a sign-and-trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Layman's agency, Priority Sports, confirmed the news.

"We're extremely appreciative of how hard (Portland President) Neil Olshey worked with us to accommodate what we were trying to accomplish in this sign and trade," agent Mark Bartelstein told Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski noted that Layman will be absorbed into Minnesota's trade exception, which ESPN's Bobby Marks pointed out was the result of a draft-night trade:

A second-round pick in 2016, Layman is coming off his best season to date. While making a career-high 71 appearances (including 33 starts), he averaged 7.6 points per game on 50.9 percent shooting in 2018-19.

That performance led the Trail Blazers to extend a qualifying offer to the 25-year-old.

This is just the latest loss for a Portland squad that finished third in the Western Conference during the regular season at 53-29 before ultimately making it to the Western Conference Finals. The Trail Blazers previously agreed to trade away Evan Turner, Meyers Leonard and Maurice Harkless while also losing Enes Kanter, Seth Curry and Al-Farouq Aminu to free agency.

     

Free-agency deals via NBA.com's tracker.

