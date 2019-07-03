Image: Angels to Honor Tyler Skaggs with Patch on Jerseys for Rest of Season

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 02: A view of a Los Angeles Angels jersey with a patch to honor Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 02, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels will honor late pitcher Tyler Skaggs with a commemorative patch on their uniform the rest of the year. 

In their first game since Skaggs' sudden death Monday, Los Angeles wore a black patch with "45" on it. The team will continue to pay tribute to Skaggs moving forward by using an updated patch that features both his name and number:

Skaggs, 27, died unexpectedly in a Texas hotel room Monday. The cause of death has yet to be determined. According to TMZ Sports, authorities said "no foul play is suspected" and there are no signs of suicide.

Monday night's game between the Angels and Texas Rangers was postponed in the wake of the death. The two teams were back in action Tuesday, and a moment of silence was held in Skaggs' honor. His number was also painted on the mound at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

