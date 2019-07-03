Copa America Final 2019: Brazil vs. Peru Date, Schedule After Semi-Final Results

Eugenio Savio/Associated Press

The final for the 2019 Copa America has officially been set, as Brazil and Peru will battle for the tournament title in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

Brazil has yet to concede a goal in the tournament outside of penalty kicks and advanced to the championship game with a 2-0 victory over Lionel Messi and Argentina on Tuesday. Peru followed suit with a 3-0 victory over Chile on Wednesday.

Those results set up a winner-take-all showdown to crown a new champion.

2019 Copa America Schedule

Third-place match

Saturday, July 6 at 3 p.m. ET: Argentina vs. Chile

Championship match

Sunday, July 7 at 4 p.m. ET: Brazil vs. Peru

Road to 2019 Copa America Final

Brazil (4-1-0)

Defeated Bolivia 3-0

Tied Venezuela 0-0

Defeated Peru 5-0

Defeated Paraguay 0-0 (4-3 PK)

Defeated Argentina 2-0

Peru (3-1-1)

Tied Venezuela 0-0

Defeated Bolivia 3-1

Defeated by Brazil 5-0

Defeated Uruguay 0-0 (5-4 PK)

Defeated Chile 3-0



Brazil is looking for its first Copa title in more than a decade. While it will be making its 20th finals appearance, this will be its first since 2007. Brazil's eight Copa titles rank third all-time, trailing only Uruguay (15) and Argentina (14).

Brazil has won each of its last four title-game appearances.

On the flip side, Peru will be making its first trip to the Copa finals since 1975. It has just two championship berths in the history of the program, walking away victorious each time (1939 and 1975).

Peru's previous best finish over the last four decades was third place, accomplished most recently in 2015.

Two-time defending champ Chile was making a bid for its third consecutive finals appearance. With the loss, though, there will be a changing of the guard.

Of note, Brazil defeated Peru 5-0 on June 22 in the final match of group play. Casemiro opened the scoring in the 12th minute, and Brazil jumped out to a two-goal lead before 20 minutes were off the clock.

Ultimately, Brazil had five different goal-scorers.

Brazil will now have to beat Peru for the second time in less than two weeks in order to go five-for-five in Copa America titles as the host nation.