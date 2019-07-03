Jalen Rose '99% Hearing' Kawhi Leonard Will Sign with Raptors on 2-Year Contract

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard has been relatively secretive about making his free-agent decision, but ESPN analyst Jalen Rose believes the forward will return to the Toronto Raptors for monetary reasons, as he explained Wednesday on Get Up:

"What I'm 99% hearing is that Kawhi Leonard will be returning to Toronto and signing a two-year contract," Rose said. "Just completed his eighth season, that's gonna put him at 10 years. That puts him in position to get the largest available maximum deal for a player of his tenure."

He also noted that Leonard was in Toronto on Wednesday.

