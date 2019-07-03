Hornets' PJ Washington Doubtful for NBA Summer League Because of Foot Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2019

PJ Washington Jr. of the Charlotte Hornets poses for a portrait on June 21, 2019 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
NBA Photos/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego said Wednesday that rookie forward PJ Washington is doubtful to play in the NBA Summer League because of a sore left foot.

The Hornets are taking a cautious approach with the injury, and Washington is expected to return in time for training camp.

Charlotte selected Washington with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of Kentucky.

Washington suffered the injury last season during his sophomore campaign at Kentucky. He missed the Wildcats' first two NCAA tournament games before returning for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

On a team that featured three 2019 first-round draft picks (Washington, Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson), Washington was the best player last season. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Washington was a first-team All-SEC selection and a third-team All-American.

In Charlotte, Washington has a chance to make a massive impact immediately. The Hornets could be one of the NBA's worst teams in 2019-20 after leading scorer Kemba Walker reportedly agreed to a contract with the Boston Celtics in free agency.

The Hornets also reportedly lost second-leading scorer Jeremy Lamb to the Indiana Pacers.

With Walker and Lamb out of the picture, Marvin Williams and Cody Zeller are the leading returning scorers at just 10.1 points per game.

Washington could lead the Hornets in scoring as a rookie, so taking it slow and ensuring he is healthy entering the regular season is essential for a Charlotte team in need of big-time production.

