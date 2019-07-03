Giants QB Daniel Jones Rated Lower Than UDFA QB Tyree Jackson in Madden NFL 20

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Add Madden NFL 20 ratings to the list of obstacles Daniel Jones must overcome in his quest to prove the New York Giants were right to make him their quarterback of the future.

Rookie quarterback ratings for the upcoming video game were released Wednesday, with Jones coming in sixth place behind Buffalo Bills undrafted free agent Tyree Jackson:

Jones' NFL career started on a sour note as soon as the Giants selected him No. 6 overall in April's draft. Fans at the team's draft party at MetLife Stadium booed as soon as his name was called.

General manager Dave Gettleman tried to boost fans' spirits by telling a story about someone in a bagel shop who complimented him for drafting Jones, per Peter King of NBC Sports:

"Odd travel weekend, and I was writing outside on a lovely early Sunday morning in Phoenix, at a table in the back of my hotel. Middle-aged guy approaches, introduces himself. 'Giants fan,' the guy said. 'Talk me off the ledge. Does Gettleman know what he's doing?'

"'I'll give you one,' Gettleman himself said over the phone an hour later. 'I was at my bagel shop this morning. Guy said to me, 'Dave, great pick.'"

On the bright side, Jones doesn't have anywhere to go but up in the eyes of Giants fans and the people at EA Sports who determine player ratings.