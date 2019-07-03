FC Porto's Hector Herrera Agrees to Join Atletico Madrid on 3-Year Contract

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2019

OEIRAS, PORTUGAL - MAY 25: Hector Herrera of FC Porto during the match between Sporting CP and FC Porto - Taca de Portugal Final at Estadio Nacional on May 25, 2019 in Oeiras, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)
Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid announced free-agent midfielder Hector Herrera will complete his long-awaited move to the Spanish capital after he agreed to a three-year contract.

He will sign his deal on Thursday:

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

