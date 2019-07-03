FC Porto's Hector Herrera Agrees to Join Atletico Madrid on 3-Year Contract

FC Porto's Hector Herrera Agrees to Join Atletico Madrid on 3-Year ContractJuly 3, 2019
Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
Atletico Madrid announced free-agent midfielder Hector Herrera will complete his long-awaited move to the Spanish capital after he agreed to a three-year contract.
He will sign his deal on Thursday:
Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish
📝 | Agreement with @HHerreramex for the midfielder to become a new Red & White player 🔴⚪ 🇲🇽 The Mexican is to sign a three-year contract tomorrow. 👋 Welcome! 🔝 👉 https://t.co/9KgGratmg2 #AúpaAtleti #WelcomeHerrera https://t.co/sPkUFn3UXn
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Every PL Club's Breakthrough Player Next Season